Germany Records 192 New Coronavirus Infections

Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Germany records 192 new coronavirus infections

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Germany on Monday announced 192 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 186,461.

The death toll rose by 4 during the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,791, according to Germany's infectious disease body, the Robert Koch Institute, RKI.

A further 400 patients had recovered, bringing the total number of patients who have overcome the virus to 172,600, German news agency, dpa, reported.

Germany's blanket global travel warnings, imposed three months ago, were lifted on Monday for 27 European countries, the agency added.

