Germany records 95,900 coronavirus infections, over 1,400 dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Germany announced late Sunday over 95,900 coronavirus cases, and 1,415 death nationwide so far, analysis of Federal states' data by German press agency, dpa, showed.

The data showed that the figure was at 91,100 a day earlier, and that several Germans have died abroad in connection with novel coronavirus infections.

The state of Bavaria has been hard-hit, with more than 24,000 infections recorded and at least 383 deaths. Bavaria has the highest number of per capita infections with 186.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the data revealed.