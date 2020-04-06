UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 95,900 Coronavirus Infections, Over 1,400 Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Germany records 95,900 coronavirus infections, over 1,400 dead

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Germany announced late Sunday over 95,900 coronavirus cases, and 1,415 death nationwide so far, analysis of Federal states' data by German press agency, dpa, showed.

The data showed that the figure was at 91,100 a day earlier, and that several Germans have died abroad in connection with novel coronavirus infections.

The state of Bavaria has been hard-hit, with more than 24,000 infections recorded and at least 383 deaths. Bavaria has the highest number of per capita infections with 186.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the data revealed.

Related Topics

German Died Germany Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forest department Oghi seizes huge quantity of ill ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 50 deaths as cases of Coronavirus ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese pharmaceutical company donates traditional ..

12 minutes ago

To combat Covid-19, Pakistan is taking pages from ..

25 minutes ago

Chief of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Says OPEC+ ..

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 Confirmed in 20 Chinese Nationals Heading ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.