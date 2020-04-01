UrduPoint.com
Germany Registers 5,453 New Coronavirus Cases, 149 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Germany registers 5,453 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute, RKI, for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, cases rose by 5,453 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 149, the tally showed.

