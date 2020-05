BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Germany reported 286 coronavirus cases, including 11 death fatalities on Sunday.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the total number of cases in Germany rose to 181,482, and fatalities were up to 8,500. The number of fully recovered cases reached 400 cases in one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 165,200.