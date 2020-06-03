UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Determine Whether To Lift Travel Warnings

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Germany to determine whether to lift travel warnings

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, German press agency, dpa, reported.

Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU member states, the warnings currently apply to Britain and the four non-EU members of the borderless Schengen zone, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The goal is to replace the unprecedented travel warnings with advice on how to one's ensure safety and guidelines on which regions are safer to travel to than others.

The tourism industry has been lobbying the government to revoke the travel warnings.

Related Topics

German Norway Germany Iceland Switzerland Liechtenstein Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb at open

22 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

22 minutes ago

WHO Warns of High Risks of 'Devastating' Second Wa ..

23 minutes ago

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of coronavirus

24 minutes ago

Jatoi criticizes PPP for not improving governance

24 minutes ago

Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador Dec ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.