Germany to host Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit in 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA, 13th July 2019: The third edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) will take place alongside Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest industrial technology trade fairs, in 2020. Representing the German Government, Dr. Stefan Keil, Consul General of Germany in Yekaterinburg, was present for the official handover of the Summit from Russia to Germany. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the GMIS 2019 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

A joint initiative of the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is the world’s first cross-industry and cross-functional platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), technologists, and investors to harness Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to shape the future of manufacturing; building more prosperous and sustainable industrial enterprises and societies to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The announcement further cements the importance of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, which was successful in bringing over 3,000 leaders from government, business and civil society organisations at its inaugural edition at the Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in March 2017 and as seen at the second edition that convened in Russia over the last three days, to advance manufacturing and industrial development globally. With the support of partners Mubadala Investment Company, Siemens AG, GE, IBM, Honeywell, Solvay, Rockwell Automation, PwC, K&L Gates and Tawazun, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit aims to shape the future of manufacturing by identifying trends, opportunities and technologies.

Hosting the 2020 edition of the event in Germany, one of the world’s most advanced industrial economies, contributes to promoting sustainable industrial development through innovation and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies on a global scale. Germany, Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s-largest exporters is renowned as a world leader in manufacturing and is known for the superior quality of its products across a number of major industrial sectors, such as automotive, aviation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy and environmental technologies, among many other sectors that are also led by small and medium-sized enterprises. Germany is also at the forefront of digital innovation, having launched an initiative to establish its leadership as a provider of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology. The "Industry Strategy 4.0" is one of 10 future initiatives launched by the German Government under the "Advanced Technology Strategy 2020".

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) 2020 in Germany will focus on industrial standards for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will work to adopt uniform global standards for these applications to enable them to contribute to sustainable industrial development.

Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Industry, affirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development agenda for 2030, and on the growing role of the UAE as a centre for advanced manufacturing, stating: "The year 2020 will mark a new era of cooperation between the UAE and Germany as part of our shared vision for positioning the industrial sector as a key driver for economic prosperity, and in employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to further enhance economic cooperation and to connect innovators, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large industrial conglomerates beyond geographical and physical barriers, thereby establishing cross-border digital partnerships."

LI Yong, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), added: "The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) 2020 in Germany will harness the expertise of two important platforms, the GMIS and Hannover Messe. It is a defining moment in the Summit’s journey as the three development partners, the UAE, Germany and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) join forces to support the achievement of SDG 9, which aims to ‘build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation’.

This partnership will enable us to intensify our efforts and build on our shared vision for inclusive and sustainable industrial development globally."

Peter Altmaier, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, said: "The German industrial sector is one of the cornerstones of the German economy and it has a leading position on the global stage. With our clear leadership in developing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and the development of effective strategies for its adoption in all aspects of life, Germany is proud to host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) in 2020 and to welcome the world to a global gathering that will contribute to shaping a comprehensive and sustainable course for the manufacturing sector to achieve economic and social prosperity across the world."

Badr Al Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), said: "Germany's desire to host GMIS in 2020 reinforces the Summit's mission by one of the world’s most important industrial powers, recognising it as a unique platform that promotes global cooperation and cross-industrial partnerships in employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. We are proud and privileged to have Germany, a country that is a benchmark for technical excellence and digitilisation, as a partner to lead the transformation of the manufacturing sector towards a better future for all of society."

Germany: An Industrial Powerhouse Germany ranked first in the world on the UNIDO Industrial Competitiveness Index for 2016. The German industrial sector is a key factor in the country’s overall economic performance, with a strong industrial core and the ability to control complex industrial value chains. Its medium and high-tech exports account for 73 percent of its total industrial exports. The automotive, electrical and electronic appliances, metals, petrochemicals, plastics, food and pharmaceutical industries are among the most important industrial sectors in Germany.

Many leading brands in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors are associated with the "Made in Germany" label, which has made it one of the most competitive and advanced countries on the world stage. A combination of first-class infrastructure, cutting edge research and development, fully integrated value chains in the automotive industry, and a highly skilled workforce, provides Germany with the perfect platform to develop advanced technologies that will enable it to pioneer innovation in the future global transport market.

Germany launched an industrial initiative to establish its leadership as a market leader and unique provider of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. For example, Germany is the fifth largest industrial robot market in the world, and employs some 20,000 robots in various industries. Investments in Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies are expected to reach 2.5 billion Euros by 2020 and the country is focusing on investing in industrial internet technologies to improve industrial processes, reduce energy costs or improve maintenance cycles for robots. A group of German companies is rushing to invest in internet applications, which experts expect to see tremendous growth if standardised global standards are adopted, similar to the phenomenal growth of telecommunications after the adoption of 4g standards. Global industry spending on internet applications totalled nearly $178 billion in 2018.

Germany is the leading force in digital technology in Europe, with the largest proportion of Internet users on the continent. Internet users account for 77% of its population (63 million people), making it one of the leading countries in terms of developing e-commerce and internet technologies and applications. Germany is also a world leader in the development and use of renewable energy solutions and environmental technologies. The country has adopted a strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80% and increase total renewable energy consumption by 60% by 2025.