Germany to host GMIS 2020

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The third edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, will take place alongside Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest industrial technology trade fairs, in 2020.

Representing the German Government, Dr. Stefan Keil, Consul-General of Germany in Yekaterinburg, was present for the official handover of the Summit from Russia to Germany. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the GMIS 2019 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

A joint initiative of the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is the world’s first cross-industry and cross-functional platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations, NGOs, technologists, and investors to harness Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, technologies to shape the future of manufacturing; building more prosperous and sustainable industrial enterprises and societies to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, UN SDGs.

The announcement further cements the importance of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, which was successful in bringing over 3,000 leaders from government, business and civil society organisations at its inaugural edition at the Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in March 2017 and as seen at the second edition that convened in Russia over the last three days, to advance manufacturing and industrial development globally.

With the support of partners Mubadala Investment Company, Siemens AG, GE, IBM, Honeywell, Solvay, Rockwell Automation, PwC, K&L Gates and Tawazun, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit aims to shape the future of manufacturing by identifying trends, opportunities and technologies.

Hosting the 2020 edition of the event in Germany, one of the world’s most advanced industrial economies, contributes to promoting sustainable industrial development through innovation and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, technologies on a global scale.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s-largest exporters is renowned as a world leader in manufacturing and is known for the superior quality of its products across a number of major industrial sectors, such as automotive, aviation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy and environmental technologies, among many other sectors that are also led by small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also at the forefront of digital innovation, having launched an initiative to establish its leadership as a provider of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology. The 'Industry Strategy 4.0' is one of ten future initiatives launched by the German Government under the 'Advanced Technology Strategy 2020'.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS 2020, in Germany will focus on industrial standards for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will work to adopt uniform global standards for these applications to enable them to contribute to sustainable industrial development.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, affirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development agenda for 2030, and on the growing role of the UAE as a centre for advanced manufacturing, stating, "The year 2020 will mark a new era of cooperation between the UAE and Germany as part of our shared vision for positioning the industrial sector as a key driver for economic prosperity, and in employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to further enhance economic cooperation and to connect innovators, small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, and large industrial conglomerates beyond geographical and physical barriers, thereby establishing cross-border digital partnerships.

"

Li Yong, UNIDO Director-General, added, "The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit 2020 in Germany will harness the expertise of two important platforms, the GMIS and Hannover Messe. It is a defining moment in the Summit’s journey as the three development partners, the UAE, Germany and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, join forces to support the achievement of SDG 9, which aims to ‘build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation’. This partnership will enable us to intensify our efforts and build on our shared vision for inclusive and sustainable industrial development globally."

Peter Altmaier, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, said, "The German industrial sector is one of the cornerstones of the German economy and it has a leading position on the global stage. With our clear leadership in developing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and the development of effective strategies for its adoption in all aspects of life, Germany is proud to host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit in 2020 and to welcome the world to a global gathering that will contribute to shaping a comprehensive and sustainable course for the manufacturing sector to achieve economic and social prosperity across the world."

Badr Al Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "Germany's desire to host GMIS in 2020 reinforces the Summit's mission by one of the world’s most important industrial powers, recognising it as a unique platform that promotes global cooperation and cross-industrial partnerships in employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. We are proud and privileged to have Germany, a country that is a benchmark for technical excellence and digitilisation, as a partner to lead the transformation of the manufacturing sector towards a better future for all of society."

Germany ranked first in the world on the UNIDO Industrial Competitiveness Index for 2016. The German industrial sector is a key factor in the country’s overall economic performance, with a strong industrial core and the ability to control complex industrial value chains. Its medium and high-tech exports account for 73 percent of its total industrial exports.

The automotive, electrical and electronic appliances, metals, petrochemicals, plastics, food and pharmaceutical industries are among the most important industrial sectors in Germany.