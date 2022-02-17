UrduPoint.com

Germany To Lift Most Coronavirus Restrictions From March 20

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) Restrictions ranging from crowd sizes at sporting events to rules regulating proof of vaccination for dining out are set to be lifted in Germany in the coming months as leaders signalled optimism about the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

German state and Federal leaders agreed on a plan to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, with the final steps to be taken from 20th March, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"We can look into the future with more optimism than we could in the last few weeks," he said.

After ramping up restrictions during an unprecedented wave of infections caused by the Delta and then the Omicron variant, Germany is set to follow several other European countries in making a gradual return to normality.

The three-point plan agreed on Wednesday envisages a stage-by-stage lifting of restrictions for private gatherings, retail outlets and restaurants and hotels.

From 20th March, all of the more far-reaching protective measures are to be dropped.

However, health experts will still call on people to protect themselves - and society at large - with face masks and social-distancing. The question about a vaccine mandate also lingers.

Such a mandate remains the policy of the German government, said Scholz.

The vaccine mandate is necessary for the next autumn and winter, he said after announcing the plans, arguing that easing of restrictions only works hand in hand with an expanded vaccination programme.

He also said that the lifting of the most onerous restrictions does not mean that the government won't be pushing for certain health standards. He said legislation would soon be forthcoming regarding masks, social-distancing and other measures.

Related Topics

German Germany March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

32 seconds ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

39 seconds ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

45 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

50 seconds ago
 India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 ho ..

India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Dubai imports 8 million ton food in 2021

Dubai imports 8 million ton food in 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>