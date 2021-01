(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany rose above 2 million, and the number of deaths reached almost 45,000, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Germany's coronavirus cases increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958 in a day, according to RKI data on Friday.