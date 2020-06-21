BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, reported Reuters, citing data from the Robert Koch Institute, RKI, for infectious diseases on Sunday.

The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday's tally decreased by one, the agency said.