FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, Reuters quoted data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases as saying.

"That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday, and marked the second decline after four days of increases" said Reuters, adding that the reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673.