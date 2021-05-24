UrduPoint.com
Germany’s ADIBF Pavilion Highlights Its Rich Cultural Heritage: Frankfurt International Book Fair Official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Claudia Keyser, Vice President of business Development, Frankfurt International Book Fair, said that Germany’s participation as the Guest of Honour in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) for two consecutive editions underscores the rich cultural heritage of German culture.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Keyser pointed out that the 2021 German pavilion comprises over 15 German publishing houses, showcasing over 350 titles, adding that it also features a digital publishing programme that includes publishing houses and publications across culture, science and literature.

Germany’s participation in the coming edition of ADIBF as a guest of honour will involve a larger pavilion featuring numerous German publishing houses, she added, noting that the success of ADIBF’s 30th edition despite COVID-19 complications highlights the UAE’s international position.

Germany's Goethe-Institut is responsible for promoting German culture and encouraging intercultural dialogue and collaboration between the UAE and Germany, she stated, pointing out that the life story of the late German historian Goethe will be showcased at their ADIBF pavilion.

She explained that Germany’s participation in ADIBF aims to enrich intercultural dialogue between German and Arab publishers.

This year, Germany presented a programme full of cultural events and seminars, and ADIBF is organising two cultural exhibitions, in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut and the German Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The first, entitled "Arab-German Tales", highlights the history of cultural exchange between the two countries, showcases Arab and German content, and features several educational and heritage-related workshops.

The second exhibition, entitled "From Cinderella to Sindbad: German and Arab Timeless Tales", covers tales from ancient Egyptian papyri to the tales of the Brothers Grimm, from the Arabian Nights to contemporary books and comics. The two exhibitions will run until 20th September at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will be screening a number of German films at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 27th to 29th May, 2021.

