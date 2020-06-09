GFH Group completes US$500 million Sukuk issuance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) GFH Financial Group - listed on Dubai Financial Market - announced that it has completed the issuance of US$500 million Sukuk today by issuing the remaining US$200 million of Sukuk.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said that this follows the successful issuance of US$300 million Sukuk earlier in January 2020.

The proceeds from the Sukuk issuance will be used to further strengthen GFH’s balance sheet and diversify its income.