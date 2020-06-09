UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GFH Group Completes US$500 Million Sukuk Issuance

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

GFH Group completes US$500 million Sukuk issuance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) GFH Financial Group - listed on Dubai Financial Market - announced that it has completed the issuance of US$500 million Sukuk today by issuing the remaining US$200 million of Sukuk.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said that this follows the successful issuance of US$300 million Sukuk earlier in January 2020.

The proceeds from the Sukuk issuance will be used to further strengthen GFH’s balance sheet and diversify its income.

Related Topics

Dubai Financial Market January 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

49 seconds ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more de ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 712 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinati ..

1 hour ago

2 COVID-19 victims buried

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.