UrduPoint.com

‘Ghada’ Crowned Winner Of Mansour Bin Zayed Festival Cup At Toulouse Racecourse

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecourse

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) TOULOUSE, France, 24th April 2023 (WAM) – "Ghada" of Al Shaqab Arabians, trained by Thomas Forsey and ridden by Anthony Crastus, won the cup of the G2-PA Sheikh Mansoor Festival - Prix Nefta 2,000-metre race for purebred Arabian horses at the Toulouse racecourse, Hippodrome de Toulouse.
The H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival is staged on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The festival contributes to developing horse races worldwide and supports the efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses.
Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Racing Festival, crowned the race winners. The prize is worth €30,000.
She stated that the G3 1900 metre race, whose prize amounts to €20,000, will take place on 26th April 2023 at Béquet - La Teste-de-Buch racecourse.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Toulouse Cuban Peso April Race Court

Recent Stories

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

51 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

2 hours ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.