‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecourse

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) TOULOUSE, France, 24th April 2023 (WAM) – "Ghada" of Al Shaqab Arabians, trained by Thomas Forsey and ridden by Anthony Crastus, won the cup of the G2-PA Sheikh Mansoor Festival - Prix Nefta 2,000-metre race for purebred Arabian horses at the Toulouse racecourse, Hippodrome de Toulouse.

The H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival is staged on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The festival contributes to developing horse races worldwide and supports the efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses.

Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Racing Festival, crowned the race winners. The prize is worth €30,000.

She stated that the G3 1900 metre race, whose prize amounts to €20,000, will take place on 26th April 2023 at Béquet - La Teste-de-Buch racecourse.

