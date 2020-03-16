Ghadan 21 will accelerate socio-economic development: Khalifa Al Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has said that 'Ghadan 21' programme will enhance the capital’s competitiveness and accelerate its economic, social and developmental growth.

In his comment on the launch of the "Ghadan 21" programme, Al Mubarak, said, "We would like to express our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his vision and national efforts, especially with the launch of the new stimulus package as part of the ‘Ghadan 21’ Accelerator Programme.

"This stimulus package will help bolster economic growth and facilitate a rapid recovery from the effects of the global health crisis, thus strengthening the tourism sector, which is a major constituent of the diverse economy that Abu Dhabi is working towards building in preparation for the next 50 years," he added.

He went on to say, "The new initiatives contribute to supporting our work at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in boosting growth across the tourism sector, in enhancing cultural, leisure, and business tourism, and in diversifying income sources and providing more job opportunities, in line with both the UAE Vision 2021 and our vision to promote Abu Dhabi as an international hub.

"These exemptions serve to provide start-ups with easier access to finance, enabling them to expand their business and enhance their business continuity, which will facilitate their success and growth, especially as they play a key role in driving the economy. We are certain that these initiatives will help enhance the capital’s competitiveness and accelerate its economic, social and developmental growth."