‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ Festival Begins Tomorrow In Celebration Of Eid Al-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 12:17 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) – The ‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will kick off tomorrow at ADNEC Al Ain (Outdoor Area), marking the start of five days of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The festival offers visitors an experience that blends artworks, live performances, games, and cultural and entertainment activities. It celebrates authentic Emirati culture, creating a space where families and friends can enjoy memorable experiences.

The festival’s name reflects its close connection to the local community, while its slogan, "The Family Eid Festival", invites everyone to participate in the celebrations.

Key highlights of the festival include: "Echoes of Al Ain", showcasing artistic creations; The "Heritage Zone", highlighting the culture and rich history of Al Ain; A schedule of live entertainment and performance arts on the main stage throughout the festival; The "Art Oasis", featuring a collection of artworks by artists from the Al Ain region; The "Competition Track", offering a variety of activities such as horseback riding, zip-lining, obstacle courses, a smash room, and a shooting range.

Families will also enjoy a wide variety of food options, combining traditional middle Eastern flavours with global cuisines.

Abu Dhabi March Family From

