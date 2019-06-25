UrduPoint.com
Ghana President Receives UAE Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

Ghana President receives UAE official

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has received Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs.

The meeting, which took place at the Golden Jubilee House in Accra, the two sides discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Ghana.

Khalifa Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana was also present during the meeting.

