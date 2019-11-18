UrduPoint.com
Ghana President Visits Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Ghana President visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo visited on Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, the President was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminium-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen and women who protect them.

During the visit, the Ghanaian President listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values. President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation along with Khalifa Yousif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana and the visiting delegation.

The tour ended with a word written by the Ghanaian President expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.

