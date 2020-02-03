Ghanaian delegation explores business prospects in Dubai’s healthcare sector

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Dubai Chamber’s Accra office recently organised a trade mission to the UAE joined by Ghanaian businessmen who visited Arab Health 2020 and explored concrete business prospects and innovative solutions emerging within Dubai’s healthcare sector.

The visiting delegates, representing leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, held 350 bilateral business meetings on the sidelines of the annual healthcare exhibition, which centered on distributor partnerships of UAE health brands.

The delegation toured the offices of NAFFCO and Thumbay University Hospital where they met with officials to discuss existing synergies and partnership opportunities. Discussions specifically related to the potential for UAE companies to supply health and disaster management related equipment to Ghanaian institutions, as well as collaboration opportunities in the areas of medical tourism and medical exchange programmes.

The delegation attended a seminar at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters where it was briefed on investment opportunities and financing options for healthcare projects. During the event, the delegates connected with Dubai-based finance and IT companies supporting the UAE healthcare sector, including representatives from Gulf Capital, Amarante Investment, Instapract IT Healthcare.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that the trade mission provided an ideal opportunity for Ghanaian business leaders to learn about Dubai’s fast-growing healthcare market and discuss partnership opportunities with UAE counterparts.

He explained that the visit comes at a time when Ghana is implementing reforms and embracing cutting-edge technologies within its healthcare market. The construction of several new hospitals in the country is creating a need for medical equipment suppliers and specialised healthcare services – key areas where UAE companies can offer expertise and investment, he noted.

Khan said the delegation visit achieved its objectives and paved the way for future cooperation between Ghanaian and UAE businesses. He described healthcare as a high-potential area where Dubai can boost its non-oil trade with Ghana, which amounted to AED 4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2018, adding that the Chamber’s Accra office would continue efforts to identify bilateral business opportunities in the future.