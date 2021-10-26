UrduPoint.com

Ghobash Heads FNC Delegation To South Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), is heading an FNC's delegation to the Republic of South Korea, to explore means of strengthening relations between the UAE and South Korea.

During the five-day visit, which began Tuesday, Ghobash will hold a session of talks with Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, and will also meet with a number of officials, to discuss opportunities to develop ties across various sectors, especially parliamentary ones, to achieve the vision and aspirations of both leaderships and peoples.

The delegation includes a number of the Federal National Council's members.

