Ghobash Leads FNC Delegation To Sultanate Of Oman
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), is leading the council's delegation on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, starting today and continuing until 21st January.
The visit aims to strengthen the fraternal and parliamentary relations between the two nations.
During the visit, Ghobash is scheduled to hold discussions with the Presidents of the State and Shura Councils, as well as meet with a number of officials. The aim is to further enhance the deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and Oman, based on fraternal ties, common objectives, and historical bonds.
The visit will also focus on expanding cooperation in various fields through parliamentary diplomacy, particularly in regional and international parliamentary forums.
