GICAT: Strong IDEX Presence Showcases France’s Defence Strength

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Théo Geandreau, Export and European Partnerships Manager at the French Land and Airland Defence and Security Industry Association (GICAT), emphasised that France's participation in IDEX 2025 with approximately 50 companies reflects the strength and innovation of its defence and security industries.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during IDEX in Abu Dhabi, Geandreau highlighted that France's defence sector comprises nearly 1,000 companies, including major global players such as Airbus, Thales Group, and Naval Group, alongside a strong presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He explained that French defence companies are organised under three key industry associations, which represent the entire spectrum of the country’s defence industry: French Land and Airland Defence and Security Industry Association (GICAT) representing over 460 companies specialising in land and air defence; GICAN, the French Maritime Industry Association – overseeing around 300 companies focused on naval and maritime defence, and GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association– covering companies involved in aerospace and air defence.

