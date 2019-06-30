UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Action Against Climate Change Not Enough: UN Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Global action against climate change not enough: UN Secretary-General

by Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Although some countries have taken concrete steps against climate change, the related global efforts are not satisfactory, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Climate change is outpacing our efforts. It is happening faster than we expected," he said in his opening remarks at the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting taking place at the Emirates Palace on Sunday.

"All over the world, people are losing their hope and migrating from their native lands due to climate change. The situation will get worse, if we don’t act fast," he warned.

Guterres said some countries are making remarkable efforts to check climate change, welcoming the UAE’s ambitious sustainability plans and goals.

"I am looking forward to visiting Noor Abu Dhabi and office of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi today," the Secretary-General continued.

Noor Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest single-site solar project with a capacity of 1,177MW. It began its commercial operations on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting.

The UN Secretary-General called for new tax regimes to cut carbon emissions, adding, "We should tax pollution, not people."

He also urged global leaders to stop building new coal power plants.

More than 1,000 world-renowned political figures and climate action experts are attending the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting. Hosted by the UAE in collaboration with the United Nations, the high-level meeting serves as a precursor to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019 and aims to outline the agenda and draft resolutions to be tabled at the Summit.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi New York September Sunday 2019 National University All From

Recent Stories

These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s fi ..

3 minutes ago

SEHA completes 60 successful kidney transplant ope ..

31 minutes ago

UAE exporters’ F&amp;B products win awards for c ..

46 minutes ago

UNHCR, Twitter launch global campaign #KnitForRefu ..

1 hour ago

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.