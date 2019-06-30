Global action against climate change not enough: UN Secretary-General

by Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Although some countries have taken concrete steps against climate change, the related global efforts are not satisfactory, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Climate change is outpacing our efforts. It is happening faster than we expected," he said in his opening remarks at the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting taking place at the Emirates Palace on Sunday.

"All over the world, people are losing their hope and migrating from their native lands due to climate change. The situation will get worse, if we don’t act fast," he warned.

Guterres said some countries are making remarkable efforts to check climate change, welcoming the UAE’s ambitious sustainability plans and goals.

"I am looking forward to visiting Noor Abu Dhabi and office of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi today," the Secretary-General continued.

Noor Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest single-site solar project with a capacity of 1,177MW. It began its commercial operations on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting.

The UN Secretary-General called for new tax regimes to cut carbon emissions, adding, "We should tax pollution, not people."

He also urged global leaders to stop building new coal power plants.

More than 1,000 world-renowned political figures and climate action experts are attending the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting. Hosted by the UAE in collaboration with the United Nations, the high-level meeting serves as a precursor to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019 and aims to outline the agenda and draft resolutions to be tabled at the Summit.