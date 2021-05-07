Global acute malnutrition in Madagascar: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) People in the Grand Sud of Madagascar are facing the most acute drought the region has seen since 1981, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis, according a press statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs today.

"Some 1.

13 million people nearly two in every five people in the Grand Sud are severely food insecure and the situation is expected to deteriorate further," added the statement.

"Global acute malnutrition rates have risen sharply. The number of communes in nutrition emergency has increased from 38 in December 2020 to 97 in April 2021."