Global Aerospace Summit 2020 reflects Abu Dhabi’s leading stature in aerospace industry: Badr Al Olama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Badr Al Olama, Executive Director of Mubadala Aerospace at Mubadala Investment Company, has said that the Global Aerospace Summit 2020, which gathers leaders of the aerospace industry from around the world and began yesterday, discussed the key challenges and opportunities facing the sector, reflecting the leading stature of Abu Dhabi in the aerospace, space and defence industries.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Olama said that Abu Dhabi provides a unique platform for discussing the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the global aerospace industry and ways of addressing its effects on the sector’s value-added chains.

He also noted that the emirate is characterised by its national companies that have reinforced its position as a key contributor to the sector, and enabled it to benefit from the solid partnerships between Mubadala and leading global aerospace companies.

"Mubadala is supporting the country’s efforts to employ the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, enabling it to ensure the continuity of its businesses despite the global crisis caused by the pandemic," Al Olama added.

The virtual summit is a unique opportunity for the sector’s leaders to explore the experiences of Emirati companies in handling the challenges facing the sector, he further added, stressing that the UAE’s aerospace sector is part of a cohesive global industry where Mubadala and its companies, including Strata, Sanad and YahSat, play a pivotal role.

The summit, hosted by Mubadala Investment and EDGE, focuses on analysis and information related to how the aerospace sector can rapidly achieve recovery, in addition to highlighting the related efforts to support the sector’s modernisation and discussing the new conditions imposed by the current reality witnessed by the entire world.