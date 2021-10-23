Global Aerospace Summit 2022 to return to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Aviation, aerospace, space and defense leaders from across the planet will meet in-person in Abu Dhabi for the return of the Global Aerospace Summit on 24 -26 May 2022.

The theme of the Summit, ‘Digital Driven Resurgence’, will showcase the rapid transformation that has happened across these sectors over recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward. An increasing number of aerospace and defense companies are embracing a range of digital technologies, from AI to robotics, analytics, and automation. The Summit will address the impact of digitalization on efficiency and sustainability across all of the sectors.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Mubadala, will be a strategic gathering of global aerospace industry leaders. It will provide an in-person platform to facilitate successful global trade across international markets.

Badr Al Olama, Executive Director – UAE Clusters, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company, commented: "The aerospace sector continues to evolve rapidly, constantly innovating and adapting to our new reality. Mubadala is continuing to invest in the sector, developing new partnerships and unlocking opportunities for future growth through the advancement of digitalization and automation technologies. We are pleased to be hosting the Global Aerospace Summit, which is an ideal platform for the industry to come together to explore ways of accelerating its recovery and growth, as well as to discuss the latest strategies and ideas that will shape the future of aviation, space, and defense.

We are looking forward to welcoming our partners, colleagues and friends from across the globe, in person in Abu Dhabi, as we drive forward a digital resurgence for our industry."

The premier thought leadership event will demonstrate the road to recovery for the aviation industry following the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. The Summit will highlight the need for greater collaboration between governments and industry to support the future growth of aviation and the wider aerospace sectors.

The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defense, and space. The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the Summit Advisory board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry.

The Future Propulsion Working Group is a new feature of the Summit, which will focus on how the industry can accelerate the adoption of new technology with a particular emphasis on investment and infrastructure requirements. The event will also focus on driving partnership opportunities through Bilateral Priority Markets sessions.

There will also be a continuation of the NextGen Leaders programme, which is dedicated to capacity building and skills development of students, graduates and young professionals within the aerospace, defense and space industries.