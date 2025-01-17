Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare professionals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Since its launch, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare academy has attracted and trained over 3,750 healthcare professionals from the Emirate’s healthcare sector.

Participants have completed training programmes and courses designed to enhance their AI capabilities and effectively upskill their proficiency in cutting-edge AI technologies.

The Academy is an initiative launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the leading AI research-based academic institution in Abu Dhabi, following a memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in May 2024 (ADGHW).

The Academy aims to reinforce the Emirate as a leading destination for healthcare and life sciences while strengthening its position at the forefront of technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare systems.

The AI ​​Healthcare Academy will provide an AI-trained distinguished workforce capable of advancing diagnostic and operational efficiency, significantly improving the health and wellbeing of the community.

Participants will have the opportunity to partake in training sessions covering vital subjects such as AI for radiology, cardiology, and more advanced data analytics and prediction techniques. This includes educational courses designed for both senior executives and operational staff within the healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Acting Director General of Healthcare Regulatory at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “Today, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) proudly celebrates our successful collaboration with our esteemed partners at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to empowering and enabling healthcare cadres with the latest knowledge and tools required to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services delivered within Abu Dhabi. By equipping our workforce with the latest cutting-edge AI technologies, we aim to further advance diagnostics and personalised medical management. The Academy will play a pivotal role in keeping the Emirate’s healthcare professionals updated on relevant developments in this rapidly evolving sector, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination globally while safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of the community.”

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, at MBZUAI said, “We are proud to work with DOH to launch the Global AI Healthcare Academy. As a leading institution in AI research for personalised medicine and predictive diagnostics, MBZUAI is committed to equipping healthcare professionals with the expertise to deliver smarter, more precise, and patient-centered care. Through the Academy, we are supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a pioneering healthcare ecosystem where AI-driven insights directly enhance patient outcomes and health management. This collaboration not only strengthens our local healthcare capabilities but also positions Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI-powered health innovation, setting new benchmarks for the future of healthcare.”