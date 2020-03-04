UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Air Cargo Demand Down 3.3% In January 2020

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Global air cargo demand down 3.3% in January 2020

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The International Air Transport Association, IATA, released data for global air freight markets showing that demand, measured in cargo tonne kilometres, CTKs, decreased by 3.3 percent in January 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Commenting on the results, IATA's Director-General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, said, "January marked the tenth consecutive month of year-on-year declines in cargo volumes."

The air cargo industry started the year on a weak footing, he explained, adding that there was optimism that an easing of US-China trade tensions would give the sector a boost in 2020.

"But that has been overtaken by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has severely disrupted global supply chains, although it did not have a major impact on January’s cargo performance. Tough times are ahead. The course of future events is unclear, but this is a sector that has proven its resilience time and again," De Juniac noted.

Cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne kilometres, ACTKs, rose by 0.9 percent year-on-year in January 2020.

Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for 21 consecutive months.

It is unlikely that the COVID-19 outbreak had very much to do with January’s weak performance.

Lunar New Year in 2020 was earlier than in 2019. This skewed 2020 numbers towards weakness as many Chinese manufacturers would be closed for the holiday period. February performance will give a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting global air cargo.

Airlines in Asia-Pacific and Europe suffered sharp declines in year-on-year growth in total air cargo volumes in January 2020, while North American and middle East carriers experienced a more moderate decline.

Latin America and Africa were the only regions to record growth in air freight demand compared to January 2019.

Middle Eastern airlines’ cargo volumes decreased 1.4 percent in January 2020 compared to the year-ago period, while capacity increased by 2.9 percent.

Against a backdrop of operational and geopolitical challenges facing some of the region’s key airlines, seasonally-adjusted freight volumes ticked down in January, but a modest upwards trend has been sustained.

However, IATA noted that given the Middle East’s position connecting trade between China and the rest of the world, the region’s carriers have significant exposure to the impact of COVID-19 in the period ahead.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China Same Middle East January February 2019 2020 Market Industry

Recent Stories

Bangladesh ODI rescheduled

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI bag baseball event

3 minutes ago

Qamar justifies his act of misbehaving with Marvi ..

11 minutes ago

Women enjoy equal rights in country: Provincial Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Govt working to reduce inflation: Spokesperson of ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks federation's comm ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.