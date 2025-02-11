Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi next week as largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the largest edition in the history of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) is set to take place from 17 to 21 February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The 17th edition of IDEX, the 8th edition of NAVDEX, and the accompanying International Defence Conference, organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, will bring together leading global companies, decision-makers, and experts in the defence industry to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the sector, aimed at enhancing international peace and security.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX, stated: “This edition of IDEX and NAVDEX marks a milestone in the 32-year journey of success, garnering unprecedented global attention, which underscores its growing influence in the defence and security sector. This success would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His guidance has firmly established the UAE as a leading regional and international hub in the defence and security fields.”

He added: “IDEX and NAVDEX provide a global platform that brings together decision-makers and experts to explore the latest advancements in defence technology and innovation. These exhibitions play a pivotal role in strengthening international security and fostering global peace. This edition has attracted the participation of major global defence companies, high-level delegations, and industry specialists, further underscoring the strategic significance of these exhibitions and their role in shaping the future of the global defence industry.”

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the Higher Organising Committee remains committed to working closely with all partners to deliver an exceptional edition that reflects the UAE’s leadership in hosting world-class events. He expressed gratitude to ADNEC Group, the organising committees, and national institutions for their relentless efforts, which will play a crucial role in the success of this edition and its accompanying events. He also looked forward to welcoming participants and visitors from around the world to the

For his part, Major General Staff Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, stated: “Since its inception in 1993, IDEX has become a landmark event in the global defence sector, directly contributing to enhancing the UAE’s position as a key player in this field. NAVDEX stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainable security, showcasing the rapid advancements in maritime technologies and serving as a leading platform for presenting the latest defence solutions in the naval sector.”

He added: “Over the years, both exhibitions have witnessed significant expansion in the number of local and international participants, alongside an increase in announced deals and the number of official delegations. Additionally, the International Defence Conference 2025 will set a new record by hosting more than 1,800 participants, marking a 414% increase since its launch in 2015. This growth reflects the rising importance of strategic dialogue in shaping the future of defence.”

Al Jabri revealed that the organising committee, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, the Tawazun Council, and relevant entities, has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the fulfilment of the expectations of guests and official delegations while providing a seamless and integrated experience for participants and visitors.

He noted that critical topics such as cybersecurity, space security, and defence readiness will be addressed, with experts presenting practical solutions to enhance resilience and effective responses to global challenges. Discussions will also focus on how advanced technology and international collaboration are reshaping modern defence systems, with the UAE playing a leading role in driving this transformation on a global scale.

The Deputy Chairman further highlighted that the event is not only about technical showcases and commercial deals but also aims to build sustainable strategic partnerships, foster trust, and enhance international cooperation in defence and security. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s vision to support innovation, economic diversification, and cement its position as a global leader in the defence industry.

Through IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, the UAE seeks to strengthen its national defence industries, expand its global network, and position itself as a key partner in developing future defence solutions.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated: "Since its inception in 1993, IDEX has witnessed significant growth in terms of exhibition space, participating companies, and countries. The 2025 edition will be exceptional in every aspect."

Al Dhaheri revealed that the 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX has seen an increase in participating companies, reaching 1,565 from 65 countries, reflecting a 16% growth compared to the previous edition. The total exhibition space has expanded by 10% to 181,501 square metres, while 731 new companies are participating, marking an 82% increase.

“This edition will feature 41 national pavilions, with the UAE pavilion being the largest at 25,000 square metres, a 4% increase from the previous edition. The number of national companies has reached 213, making up 16% of exhibitors, while international companies constitute 84%.”

Al Dhaheri highlighted that seven new countries—Qatar, Ethiopia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Cyprus—are participating. A new exhibition hall, Hall 14, opposite the grandstand, has been added, featuring 341 exhibiting companies. Additionally, a dedicated CBRNE platform, with participation from 38 companies across 13 countries, has been introduced to raise awareness of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

Furthermore, more than 3,300 products and technologies will be displayed, demonstrating the significant role IDEX and NAVDEX play in supporting the defence industry and enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-based companies on regional and international levels. The exhibitions will also host over 156 start-ups, accounting for 10% of total exhibitors.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, the Official Spokesperson for Tawazun Council at IDEX & NAVDEX 2025, stated that the Council’s participation as the “Principal Partner” of the exhibitions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, reflects its firm commitment to advancing the defence ecosystem and enabling the UAE’s defence and security industries. The participation, she continued, is also an opportunity to showcase the Council’s achievements in supporting national industries and enhancing their global standing.

She indicated that Tawazun Council’s presence at IDEX will span a 2,040-square-meter pavilion, where it will highlight its key initiatives and strategic objectives in supporting the defence sector and pointed out that the exhibition represents an international platform for exploring the latest technological and defence advancements, underscoring the distinction and professionalism in organising this world-class event.

Al Jaber further noted that this year’s edition of IDEX continues to cement its prominent position established during previous editions by bringing together global leaders in the defence and security industries to showcase the latest innovations and advanced technological solutions. The exhibition also serves as a hub for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and fostering integration with strategic partners across various sectors.

She added that the Tawazun Council, as the government entity responsible for the acquisition and procurement budget system for defence purchases in the country, works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies. The Council plays a pivotal role in developing an innovative and competitive defence industry base, in addition to its role in setting regulatory frameworks and quality standards, as well as issuing the necessary licenses for defence and security products, in line with the UAE’s vision to develop a world-class industrial sector.

The current edition of the exhibition is set to witness the announcement of numerous deals and the signing of strategic partnership agreements, further enhancing its competitiveness and solidifying its position as one of the most prominent international platforms. The event continues to bring together defence industry leaders from across all six continents, underscoring its global significance and role in shaping the future of the defence sector.

