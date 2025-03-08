Open Menu

Global Battery Market Advancing Rapidly As Demand Rises Sharply, Prices Continue To Decline: IEA

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:32 AM

Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The global battery market is advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply and prices continue to decline, according to International Energy Agency (IEA).

In 2024, as electric car sales rose by 25% to 17 million, annual battery demand surpassed 1 terawatt-hour (TWh) – a historic milestone. At the same time, the average price of a battery pack for a battery electric car dropped below $100 per kilowatt-hour, commonly thought of as a key threshold for competing on cost with conventional models.

Cheaper battery minerals have been an important driver. Lithium prices, in particular, have dropped by more than 85% from their peak in 2022. However, rapid advancements in the battery industry itself are also supporting price declines. After years of investments, global battery manufacturing capacity reached 3 TWh in 2024, and the next five years could see another tripling of production capacity if all announced projects are built.

These trends point to a battery industry entering a new phase of its development.

While markets used to be regionalised and small, they are now global and very large, and a range of technological approaches is giving way to standardisation. Looking ahead, economies of scale, partnerships along the supply chain, manufacturing efficiency, and the capacity to bring innovations swiftly to market will be crucial to compete. This will likely result in greater consolidation across the sector, which is simultaneously being reshaped by government-driven efforts to geographically diversify battery supply chains.
Today, China produces over three-quarters of batteries sold globally, and in 2024 average prices dropped faster there than anywhere else in the world, falling by nearly 30%. Batteries in China were reported to be cheaper than in Europe and North America by over 30% and 20%, respectively. Declining battery prices in recent years are a major reason why many electric vehicles (EVs) in China are now cheaper than their conventional counterparts.

Related Topics

World Europe China Driver Vehicles Car Same Price Market All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

3 minutes ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

4 minutes ago
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance int ..

RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches i ..

Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..

5 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques wi ..

Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..

5 minutes ago
 Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 ..

Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al ..

Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East