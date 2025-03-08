- Home
- Middle East
- Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA
Global Battery Market Advancing Rapidly As Demand Rises Sharply, Prices Continue To Decline: IEA
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:32 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The global battery market is advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply and prices continue to decline, according to International Energy Agency (IEA).
In 2024, as electric car sales rose by 25% to 17 million, annual battery demand surpassed 1 terawatt-hour (TWh) – a historic milestone. At the same time, the average price of a battery pack for a battery electric car dropped below $100 per kilowatt-hour, commonly thought of as a key threshold for competing on cost with conventional models.
Cheaper battery minerals have been an important driver. Lithium prices, in particular, have dropped by more than 85% from their peak in 2022. However, rapid advancements in the battery industry itself are also supporting price declines. After years of investments, global battery manufacturing capacity reached 3 TWh in 2024, and the next five years could see another tripling of production capacity if all announced projects are built.
These trends point to a battery industry entering a new phase of its development.
While markets used to be regionalised and small, they are now global and very large, and a range of technological approaches is giving way to standardisation. Looking ahead, economies of scale, partnerships along the supply chain, manufacturing efficiency, and the capacity to bring innovations swiftly to market will be crucial to compete. This will likely result in greater consolidation across the sector, which is simultaneously being reshaped by government-driven efforts to geographically diversify battery supply chains.
Today, China produces over three-quarters of batteries sold globally, and in 2024 average prices dropped faster there than anywhere else in the world, falling by nearly 30%. Batteries in China were reported to be cheaper than in Europe and North America by over 30% and 20%, respectively. Declining battery prices in recent years are a major reason why many electric vehicles (EVs) in China are now cheaper than their conventional counterparts.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resol ..3 minutes ago
-
Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA3 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Barzat Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 2026 UN Water Conferen ..4 minutes ago
-
'When women, girls can rise, we all thrive', says UN chief4 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities4 minutes ago
-
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transport, car rental sect ..5 minutes ago
-
UN emergency aid fund releases $110 million for neglected humanitarian crises5 minutes ago
-
FAO Food Price Index rises in February5 minutes ago