Global Business Forum Africa 2019 in Dubai attracts high-level participation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) High-ranking government officials and prominent business leaders from Africa have confirmed their participation for the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa, GBF Africa, in Dubai.

To be organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 18th and 19th November, 2019, the forum underlines the important role of cross border cooperation in supporting and accelerating’s Africa’s next phase of sustainable economic growth and development.

Among the high-level attendees taking part in the GBF Africa 2019 include George Weah, President of Liberia; Danny Faure, President of Seychelles; and 17 ministers from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Senegal, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Liberia; as well as high-level public and private sector stakeholders from several other African countries, including former heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs, industry experts and economists.

"Since its inception, the GBF Africa has served as a catalyst for UAE-Africa economic cooperation and business exchange. The upcoming edition of the forum will highlight new high-potential areas where African companies can collaborate with their UAE counterparts to create new business opportunities and capitalise on existing trade and investment potential," said Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of the Dubai Chamber.

The Dubai-Africa non-oil trade has increased steadily in recent years, amounting to AED136.6 billion in 2018, a trend that reflects the expanding trade ties and growing business confidence on both sides, Buamim added.

Beyond high-level speakers and participants, the GBF Africa 2019 offers a comprehensive programme delving into key trends and technologies reshaping African economies, with interactive sessions and panel discussions with a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, game-changing partnerships, success stories, opportunities and challenges. It will be held under the theme, "Scale Up Africa".

Earlier this year, the Dubai Chamber launched its Africa Gateway portal, an online platform offering UAE businessmen valuable insights and up-to-date information on several promising African markets. Besides, the chamber launched the GBF Mentorship Programme, a new initiative designed to facilitate cooperation between start-up communities in Africa and the UAE, with selected participants allowed an opportunity to showcase their businesses at the GBF Africa 2019.