Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 speakers and 26 sessions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The upcoming Global Business Forum Africa, GBF Africa, in Dubai will feature 40 prominent speakers and 26 interactive sessions, with the presidents of Liberia, Zimbabwe and Seychelles, as well as Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, among the high-level participants attending the event.

Organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth edition of GBF Africa will be held on 18th and 19th November, 2019.

George Weah, President of Liberia, will lead a session entitled, "Unleashing Liberia’s Potential", where he will discuss his plans to unlock growth prospects for the African country and opportunities for young entrepreneurs to become key contributors to the economy.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, will join a one-on-one discussion focusing on potential opportunities to revitalise Zimbabwe and the role that entrepreneurs and investors can play in addressing pressing challenges such as water, fuel and power shortages.

Danny Faure, President of Seychelles, will elaborate on innovative climate action initiatives implemented by his country to enhance natural carbon sinks in exchange for debt relief.

Delivering the UAE government address at the forum, Al Hashimy will share her perspective on the UAE-Africa cooperation and the opportunities that Expo 2020 can offer African countries.

On the first day of the forum, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Group, will deliver the welcome address focusing on expanding the UAE-Africa trade ties, while Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, will participate in a session showcasing the achievements of the GBF Mentorship Programme.

Launched by the Dubai Chamber earlier this year, the programme aims to facilitate cooperation between UAE and African start-ups, harness their potential and provide high-potential start-ups with access to global expansion opportunities.

Buamim said, "As the largest event-of-its-kind in the region, GBF Africa 2019 will engage leading decision-makers and key stakeholders in a constructive dialogue designed to examine bilateral business opportunities and lay the groundwork for new partnerships that can support Africa’s economic development and benefit UAE companies that have set their sights on African markets."

Other sessions and panel discussions scheduled to be held during the two-day forum will take a closer look at key trends and issues impacting Africa; the role of youth and digital technologies in transforming governments and economic potential; economic reforms and changing geopolitical dynamics emerging across African countries; the growing momentum behind Africa’s shift from a net food importer to a global food producer, among other important matters.