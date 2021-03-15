UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Business Forum Virtual Roadshows Examine Business Landscape In Emerging ASEAN Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine business landscape in emerging ASEAN markets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently concluded its latest series of the Global Business Forum (GBF) virtual roadshows, which examined the business landscape in emerging markets across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Several high-level focus groups were organised as part of the roadshows over the last six months, which were joined by prominent businessmen, trade officials and other stakeholders from a wide range of economic sectors.

During the roadshows, discussions highlighted key trends reshaping ASEAN economies post-COVID, including digitalization and the rise of e-commerce, the shift to working from home and flexible working hours, the development of manufacturing sector, as well as participants shared topics to discuss at the inaugural GBF ASEAN, including food security, agriculture, trade, investment, logistics, energy and knowledge economy.

According to the participants, Singapore and Dubai share many synergies as strategic trade and business hubs for their respective region. The two economies continue to diversify and invest in developing new sectors and capabilities. Serving as a preferred trade and investment hub for many companies in Southeast Asia, Dubai’s strategic geographic position can help ASEAN expand their global footprint across the middle East and Africa.

Participants also mentioned that COVID-19 brought ASEAN governments together to cooperate and it will provide the framework for future trade development, adding that the private sector needs to align with the government priorities as well. In Singapore, for example, sustainability and digitalisation are the government’s priorities and there are vast opportunities to co-innovate between the two sectors.

Indonesia sees opportunities in carbon markets, participants noted, while Philippines is seeking opportunities in investing in agriculture, energy supply partnerships, investing in power projects, food security, healthcare and infrastructure development. Meanwhile, Cambodia is looking to attract foreign investment in its agriculture sector as it offers incentives such as import duty exemptions and tax windows.

In addition, attendees said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is an exciting opportunity as it brings together 30 percent of the global economy and a huge population, adding that the partnership can address pressing challenges such as infrastructure development, public sector efficiency, education gap and healthcare delivery.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, said that the Global Business Forum ASEAN Virtual Roadshow is the latest in a series of efforts laying the groundwork for a world-class forum in 2021. Last year, Dubai Chamber hosted a diplomatic briefing, which created awareness about the forum and garnered support among ambassadors and consul generals, he explained.

"This is the first time that this high-profile Global Business Forum will turn its focus to the ASEAN region. Our decision to do so stems from our strong belief in the vast potential that ASEAN has to offer as an emerging economic giant with a combined GDP of $2.9 trillion," said Al Hashemi.

Al Hashemi revealed that Dubai’s non-oil trade with ASEAN countries exceeded $21 billion in 2018, with the emirate’s imports from the region accounting for 77 percent of the total trade value, adding that there still is plenty of scope for companies in Dubai to boost exports of plastics, halal food, ceramics, dates and other products to ASEAN markets in the future.

The valuable feedback shared during the roadshows will be used to shape the agenda of the upcoming GBF ASEAN in Dubai, a premier international event that will be held during Expo 2020 Dubai, he explained. He added that the high-level business forum is the largest event of its kind outside of the continent, as well as an ideal platform for exploring new avenues of economic cooperation.

The Global Business Forum is Dubai Chamber’s flagship event series providing a platform for high-level dialogue between Dubai and emerging markets that offer business potential. Organised in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, the upcoming forums will address macroeconomic developments, key challenges and opportunities emerging in the region through thought-provoking discussions and direct dialogue between government and business leaders.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Import Business Education Agriculture Dubai Singapore Philippines Cambodia Middle East Chamber Hub 2018 2020 Market Commerce Event From Government Industry Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical ..

31 minutes ago

Alef Group, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre sign M ..

32 minutes ago

World recognizing Prime Minister Imran Khan's envi ..

2 minutes ago

Sacked police cops of SRP stage protest at M9 Moto ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister calls for UN, international co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.