Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free zone benefits with RAKEZ Global Product

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, continues to increase Ras Al Khaimah’s international appeal with the introduction of its Global Product, an innovative midshore free zone set-up that allows investors to redomicile or incorporate a new company through one of RAKEZ’s authorised Corporate Service Providers, CSPs.

Since RAKEZ Global Product, RGP, is midshore, it merges some of the key offshore and free zone company set-up benefits into one offering. Among its exceptional features include: remote company set-up with e-documents and no physical presence required; ease of domicile migration from within the UAE or globally; and premier facilities options, such as co-working spaces, offices, warehouses and land for development. In addition, investors benefit from zero corporate taxation and access to UAE’s 100+ Double Taxation Treaties, and eligibility to apply for a residence visa and corporate bank account in the country.

"With RGP as our latest addition to our company set-up structures, investors can easily expand their investment horizons with the help of our trusted CSPs while enjoying a selection of combined benefits from offshore and free zone settings. It’s the best of both worlds in one product," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. "Being based in the UAE, investors who set up RGP are ensured of a tax-free haven with no restrictions on capital repatriation. Going global is every investor’s dream and we are continuously coming up with more products and services to become their ideal gateway when taking their ventures overseas."

RGP set-up starts from AED 10,535 with two visa eligibility and is suitable for holding companies, trading and general trading, e-commerce, media, consulting, shipping, transport, logistics and investment activities. The economic zone offers more attractive rates for multiple year licences.