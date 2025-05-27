Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster said it is deeply alarmed by the escalating humanitarian crisis resulting from the renewed Israeli military offensive across the Gaza Strip, which has forcibly displaced almost 180,000 people between 15th ot 25th May.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Global CCCM Cluster unequivocally condemned the attacks on displacement sites in the strongest terms. These sites serve to protect displaced civilians, in line with the enduring obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the safety and dignity of civilian populations in all circumstances.

Since the collapse of the ceasefire on 18th March, nearly 616,000 people have been displaced—multiple times, some as many as ten.

During the ceasefire, over half a million people went back to their homes, mostly in the North, to try to rebuild their lives. That fragile progress has now been reversed, as intensified military operations are once again displacing families away from the areas they had only recently returned to.

Humanitarian partners now estimate that 80 percent of the Gaza Strip is under displacement orders or marked as “no-go” zones.

Furthermore, the Cluster also raised significant concern over newly proposed alternative supply modalities.

These arrangements risk circumventing established humanitarian coordination mechanisms, undermining humanitarian principles and putting civilians at further risk by promoting displacement without essential protection or adequate access to lifesaving services.

Humanitarian operations worldwide are guided strictly by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence–these apply equally in Gaza. Aid must be delivered solely based on needs, not military or political considerations. Humanitarian actors must maintain the ability to meet people where they are, whether in communities or displacement sites, to assess risks, vulnerabilities, and deliver assistance to those most in need.

The UN-coordinated plan to resume principled aid delivery is the only humanitarian solution to reach displaced communities in Gaza with the support they need to survive.

Despite severe restrictions, humanitarian partners have continued to deliver lifesaving assistance and essential services across Gaza. The Primary obstacle remains not a lack of will or capacity, but the access constraints imposed by Israel.

The Global CCCM Cluster called for an immediate end to attacks on displacement sites, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access, and the protection of civilians irrespective of their location.