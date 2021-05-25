ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The second board meeting of the Global Commission for Tolerance in E-sports and Gaming chaired by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was launched (virtually) today in the presence of all board members of the Commission.

Dr. Arkady Dvorkovich, International Chess Federation (FIDE) President, Ms. Nicole Pike, YouGov Global Sector Head of Esports and Gaming, Mr. Curtis Kohlhaas, Chief Development Officer, President Carter Center, Mr. Kenneth Fok, President Asian Esports Federation, Dr. Heidi Alaudeen Al Askari, CEO Special Olympics Saudi Arabia, Dati Dr. Wirdati Mohammed Radzi, Board Member Malaysian Esports Federation, and Mr. Tom Watson, Former UK Cabinet Minister and First Minister of Digital Engagement, all were in attendance in their capacity as Board members on the Global Commission for Tolerance in Esports and Gaming.

The meeting focused on discussing the relevant future plans of the Commission in relation to its mission and strategic vision, towards establishing a sustainable set of tolerance codes and policies that can be effectively introduced and implemented at all levels in esports and gaming globally, benefitting the games and all stakeholders who are engaged in this vital cyber platform. The meeting focused on several main topics and objectives which included establishing key policies and codes of conduct for tolerance in esports, effectively using analytics and measures to build open mind-sets in gaming, capitalizing on the immense possibilities of technology, innovation and sustainability ensuring that artificial intelligence becomes a driving force behind taking gaming to a new level enriched with codes that promote a culture of tolerance, the importance of cultivating global partnerships to further the debate around tolerance in esports and gaming, and most importantly, developing an all-inclusive platform which ensures diversity and equity in gaming.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Mr. Tom Watson, Former UK Cabinet Minister and First Minister of Digital Engagement, as the Board’s newest member. He then continued by expressing his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Michael Garin, CEO of Twofour54, Abu Dhabi, for acknowledging the work of the Commission and supporting its endeavors by providing permanent space for its dedicated use, located in the UAE's capital (Abu Dhabi).

He also praised all Board Members for their vital roles in the Commission, which affirms their belief in the vision that has been charted, noting that the mission that lies ahead can only be achieved when an enhanced culture of tolerance and inclusion is introduced in gaming for the benefit of the global youth. Sheikh Nahyan also acknowledged the Commission’s global family and expressed his gratitude to the International Esports Federation for their ongoing collaboration with the Commission - a Federation of nations which together comprise and represent a vibrant vital sector in esports and gaming from across the globe.

He added: " Tolerance, civility, innovation, imagination, and teamwork are the cornerstones of success in the Esports and Gaming world. These values are extremely relevant to global efforts to deal with current world challenges. I look forward in this meeting to resolving all issues surrounding the formation and the effective operation of the task forces that will further enhance the role of these values in Esports. We must continue to highlight the role of these task forces in dealing with issues of toxicity, racism, bullying, and stereotypical attitudes and behavior. '' ''Esports must always be a true engine of promoting tolerance and harmony in our world. The rapid evolution of technology makes it crucial for us to deliberately shape how we interact online, to promote tolerance and coexistence, to help our youth to learn skills that will allow them to cooperate, to function more effectively in meeting the challenges their generation will face. The Commission will work diligently to see this happens."

Sheikh Nahyan continued by expressing his thoughts on this important subject by stating that today the internet has become an integral component of our lives in which the world is hugely dependent on. Industries and sectors rely on functional technology platforms to be able to operate and deliver services all across the globe. With over two billion active daily users globally in esports and gaming, this platform represents one of the most vibrant and heavily used cyber spaces in the world. The strategic mission of the Commission becomes pertinent in gauging interest in its work from all stakeholders in the gaming industry.

The Commission’s work represents an ideal opportunity that can be used positively to promote tolerance and coexistence through esports, and to help our youth learn the skills needed that will allow them to grow in values and ideals to work effectively and face the challenges of today and tomorrow with confidence and enriched knowledge.

He continued by stating that the Commission will spare no effort in shaping an integrated vision and shall apply strategic plans that would enable it to achieve its goals in a pragmatic and practical sense, by promoting a culture of tolerance during tournaments, events and other initiatives planned over the course of its planned programs.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded his opening address by stating, "the United Arab Emirates will host the Dubai EXPO 2020, for six months starting in October of this year, after having been postponed from last year due to COVID-19. More than 192 nations and international organizations are committed to participate in the EXPO. They will have an important platform to attract and inspire the anticipated millions of visitors from around the world. The Dubai EXPO will bring people from all backgrounds and all corners of the earth together for unique shared experiences that will help them to know one another, to talk to one another, and to live with one another in peace and harmony. This presents an important opportunity for Esports and I look forward to our commission’s thoughts and ideas on how to leverage the activities of the EXPO for the benefit of Esports and gaming."

Dr. Dati Wirdati Mohammad Radzi, Board Member Malaysian Esports Federation, explained that developing standards and benchmarks in policies that would introduce and govern tolerance codes in the gaming sector, is essential to maintaining a sustainable platform that can benefit all stakeholders. She added: "Policies represent the cornerstone of all activities that can be systematically organized to support a culture of tolerance within the vast space of esports and gaming."

Radzi praised the United Arab Emirates in its quest to provide the youth of its nation with facilities and support services that would allow them to actively be part of the global family in esports and gaming, and thanked the emirate of Abu Dhabi for acknowledging the work of the Commission and its positive role.

Ms. Nicole Pike, YouGov Global Sector Head of Esports and Gaming, pointed out that it is very important to compile statistics and utilize and assess data and research with the aim of developing gaming platforms that can build open mindsets of gamers, and to develop matrices that would collate habits and behavioral patterns in esports. Research conducted can lead to introducing knowledge-based factors into games which foster positive behavior amongst players, fans, referees, and publishers of games, to be more open to values of tolerance and coexistence and to give prevalence to the common threads of human fraternity.

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President, amplified the importance of utilizing the wonders of technology and taking strides in exploring how Artificial Intelligence can become a useful catalyst in introducing a culture of tolerance in esports and gaming. He praised the work of the Commission, and stated as FIDE President, that he sees the United Arab Emirates as firmly positioned to become a complementing and effective partner on the world stage in the gaming sector. The Commission’s work will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the global youth, he concluded.

Mr. Michael Garin, CEO of Twofour54, Abu Dhabi, welcomed the work of the Commission and highlighted the significance and importance of cultivating local, regional and global partnerships in the esports and gaming sector. He stated that through effective collaboration, world cultures can be bridged and a global environment of harmony can be achieved. Mr. Garin mentioned that the esports sector provides the ideal space to connect with the youth of the world by building relationships and forging initiatives that are cross-cultural through gaming. With Abu Dhabi Gaming established by the wise leadership of the Emirate and is well on its way to becoming a regional hub in esports, Mr. Garin stated that the role of the Global Commission is ever more prevalent.

Dr. Heidi Alaudeen Al Askari, CEO Special Olympics Saudi Arabia, a diversity, inclusion and equity expert, said that introducing tolerance in e-sports is pertinent and it is reflective of providing a platform which attracts all forms and shapes of participation by maintaining fair and inclusive representation in gaming. She confirmed that esports today provides an excellent opportunity for people of determination to participate actively and they can express and display their capabilities as well as anybody who is able-bodied.

Dr. Alaskary mentioned that the gaming sector today is considered an excellent platform for the integration of all people of the world as well as being fertile space for strengthening and fostering human values which transcend all borders, languages, religions and cultures. Through diversity of participation, a culture of cooperation and collaboration is created where tolerance and the spirit of coexistence and harmony shall prevail, especially amongst the global youth population who have made esports and gaming their passion. Dr. Heidi outlined the plans of the task force headed by her and some of the objectives that will be commissioned under her direction and remit for presentation to the Board in its upcoming 3rd session.

Dr. Heidi Al Askari concluded by commending the UAE which stands behind the formation of the Commission and providing an environment where thoughts and ideas are incubated around the introduction of a culture of tolerance in esports.