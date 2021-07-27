UrduPoint.com
Global Construction Players To Reconnect In Person At 'The Big 5' In Dubai In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Global construction players to reconnect in person at 'The Big 5' in Dubai in September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The Big 5 will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 12th to 15th September, 2021, as the only live in-person event to connect the global construction industry in 2021, playing a crucial role in driving economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era, organisers announced.

Celebrating its 42nd year, the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region’s largest and most influential event for the construction industry has so far confirmed more than 1,000 exhibitors from 45 countries and 20 country pavilions, and reveals an online networking and meeting facilitation add-on that will help organisations kick-start their businesses wherever their location.

In a recent report released by MEED Projects, the Projects Data and Intelligence Partner for The Big 5, it has been revealed there were contracts worth US$163 billion awarded in 2020 in the Middle East and Africa despite the COVID-19 impact and another $1.9 billion worth of projects are currently being executed in the region.

Predicting that powerful face-to-face connection between industry stakeholders is the key to the sector’s continued development, Josine Heijmans, Vice President at dmg events, the organiser of The Big 5 stated, "With projects worth $5.06 trillion planned and unawarded across all sectors in the Middle East and Africa construction market, it is more important than ever to offer a safe environment for the regional and international community to come together where they can boost business activities, rebuild partnerships, and discuss vital lessons learnt all in one place."

The event will welcome exhibitors across nine specialised events this year, offering visiting professionals the chance to source the latest industry innovations for any stage of the construction cycle.

Heavyweights that have signed up include Caparol, Soudal, Saudi Ceramics, Mahy Khoory, Zamil Air Conditioning, Climatech, Emirates Steel and many more.

Christian Witsch, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Extrusion, said, "For many years, we have been representing our products and innovations at The Big 5, which is a very important and great event for our industry. After a year of interruption due to COVID-19, we are very excited about the possibility to meet and engage with our important customers and the interested community about our products at The Big 5 once again."

High-level summits this year include the highly anticipated Global Construction Leaders’ Summit, the Future of Facades Summit, and the FutureTech Construction Summit, all designed to shed light on crucial developments in the construction sector, covering all aspects of the industry from facades to building technology, whilst exploring long-term opportunities. The popular free and CPD-certified talks series will continue at the event, with 70 sessions set to cover vital industry topics.

Recognising excellence in the region’s construction industry, The Big 5 Women in Construction Awards return to highlight the positive socio-economic impact a gender-balanced workforce has on transforming the construction industry, while the new The Big 5 Impact Awards have been created to recognise sustainable development, technological and digital achievements in the construction industry.

The Big 5 runs alongside The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors & Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, The Big 5 Solar, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, FM Expo.

