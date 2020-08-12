Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 20.34 Million, Death Toll At 741,097
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) More than 20.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 741,097 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.