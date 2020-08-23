UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 23.06 Million, Death Toll At 798,997

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 11:15 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) More than 23.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 798,997​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

