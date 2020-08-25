UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:45 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 23.65 million, death toll at 811,895

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 811,895​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

