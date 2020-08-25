Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 23.65 Million, Death Toll At 811,895
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 811,895 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.