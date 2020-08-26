Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 23.77 Million, Death Toll At 814,072
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) More than 23.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 814,072â€‹ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.