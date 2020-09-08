Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 27.34 Million, Death Toll At 891,227
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) More than 27.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 891,227 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.