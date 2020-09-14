UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 28.93 Million

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 28.93 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) More than 28.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 921,437​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,501,313 infections and 193,755 deaths; followed by India with 4,754,356 infections and 78,586 deaths; then Brazil with 4,330,455 infections and 131,625 deaths; and Russia with 1,062,811 infections and 18,578 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

India Russia China Died Brazil United States December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

9 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.