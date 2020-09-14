Global coronavirus cases cross 28.93 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) More than 28.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 921,437​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,501,313 infections and 193,755 deaths; followed by India with 4,754,356 infections and 78,586 deaths; then Brazil with 4,330,455 infections and 131,625 deaths; and Russia with 1,062,811 infections and 18,578 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.