Global coronavirus cases cross 30.78 million, death toll at 954,843

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) More than 30.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 954,843​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 6,785,455 cases and 199,296 deaths; followed by India with 5,487,580 cases and 87,882 deaths; then Brazil with 4,528,240 cases and 136,532 deaths; and Russia with 1,103,399 cases and 19,418 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.