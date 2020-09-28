Global coronavirus cases cross 32.88 million, death toll at 992,953​

LODNON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) More than 32.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 992,953​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

The United States topped the list with 7,106,600 cases and 204,538 deaths; followed by India with 5,992,532 cases and 94,503 deaths; then Brazil with 4,686,080 cases and 140,677 deaths; and Russia with 1,151,438 cases and 20,324 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.