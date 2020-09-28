UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 32.88 Million, Death Toll At 992,953​

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:15 PM

Global coronavirus cases cross 32.88 million, death toll at 992,953​

LODNON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) More than 32.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 992,953​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

The United States topped the list with 7,106,600 cases and 204,538 deaths; followed by India with 5,992,532 cases and 94,503 deaths; then Brazil with 4,686,080 cases and 140,677 deaths; and Russia with 1,151,438 cases and 20,324 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

