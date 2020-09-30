UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 33.52 Million, Death Toll At 1,002,898

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Global coronavirus cases cross 33.52 million, death toll at 1,002,898

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) More than 33.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,002,898​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 7,176,155 cases and 205,132 deaths; followed by India with 6,225,763 cases and 97,497 deaths; then Brazil with 4,745,464 cases and 142,058 deaths; and Russia with 1,159,573 cases and 20,385 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

