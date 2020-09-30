Global coronavirus cases cross 33.52 million, death toll at 1,002,898

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) More than 33.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,002,898​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 7,176,155 cases and 205,132 deaths; followed by India with 6,225,763 cases and 97,497 deaths; then Brazil with 4,745,464 cases and 142,058 deaths; and Russia with 1,159,573 cases and 20,385 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.