Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 33.92 Million, Death Toll At 1,011,034

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:15 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 33.92 million, death toll at 1,011,034

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) More than 33.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,011,034​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 7,260,343 cases and 207,060 deaths; followed by India with 6,312,584 cases and 98,678 deaths; then Brazil with 4,777,522 cases and 142,921 deaths; and Russia with 1,176,286 cases and 20,722 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

