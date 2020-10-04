Global coronavirus cases cross 34.77 million, death toll at 1,029,669

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) More than 34.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,029,669​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 7,359,089 cases and 208,788 deaths; followed by India with 6,473,544 cases and 100,842 deaths; then Brazil with 4,880,523 cases and 145,388 deaths; and Russia with 1,204,502 cases and 21,251 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.