Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 35.11 Million, Death Toll At 1,035,247

Mon 05th October 2020

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.11 million, death toll at 1,035,247

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) More than 35.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,035,247​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

The United States topped the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, France, the United Kingdom, Iran, Chile, Iraq, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Turkey and the Philippines.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

