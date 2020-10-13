UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 37.74 Million, Death Toll At 1,078,572

Tue 13th October 2020

Global coronavirus cases cross 37.74 million, death toll at 1,078,572

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) More than 37.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,078,572​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

With 214,584 deaths and 7,783,379 confirmed cases, the United States topped the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Mexico, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Iran, Chile, Iraq, Bangladesh, Italy, the Philippines, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

